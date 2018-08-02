Stratford Star

The 25th anniversary running of the Lordship 5K Race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The USA Track & Field certified course is fast and flat with views of Long Island Sound.

The race, previously voted Favorite Small Race in Connecticut, provides for both youngsters, teams and traditional categories.

Runners will be greeted at the end of the run by a food fest supplied by sponsor, Lordship Community Church.

Special anniversary Sport-Tek Dri t-shirts will be given to all pre-registered 5K and Kid Fun participants and first 100 race day runners.

Trophies are awarded in all classes and categories.

The Kid’s Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m., entry fee $5 and the 5K Race starts at 9 a.m., entry fee $20.

Families of 3 or more — $15 per person.

Late registration can be made race day beginning at 7:30 a.m., entry fee $25.

Registration can be made thru the Lordship Community Church office at 203-377-6568 or calling Vivian Caserta at 203-538-5537.

Additional race details can be answered at these phone numbers, as well as with Drew Viner, Race Director, at 203-952-7323.

