Tavern Rock sale finalized

Town resident Tom Dugas now owns a small parcel of property that neighbors have wanted to keep as undeveloped.

Dugas and the town finalized the sale of the 1.6-acre property at the intersection of Tavern Rock and Huntington roads earlier this week. Dugas paid $200,000 to the town for the land. Dugas, who owns and operates a farm near the property, intends to keep the land undeveloped.

Neighbors voiced concerns about the property’s future last year after VG Development LLC sought to purchase the land from the town and build three or four single-family homes there. Some neighbors indicated that the property, often referred to as the Tavern Rock property, has historic significance.

Kurt Ahlberg, Dugas’ attorney, said in a statement that the sale includes a negotiated condition that the property can never be built upon “for any purpose whatsoever, and would remain as open space indefinitely.”

“Tom Dugas’ purchase of this open space property now guarantees that it will never be developed and will remain so forever”, Ahlberg stated. “This benefits not only the neighborhood but also the hundreds of people who travel Huntington Road, Tavern Rock Road and Hawley Lane every day,” Ahlberg continued.

Michael Downes, a spokesman for Mayor Laura Hoydick, said Tuesday that the town is not losing anything by having the Tavern Rock Road parcel remain undeveloped. “The parcel is unusual and it’s pretty unlikely that there [are] many commercial options for it,” he said.