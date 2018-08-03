Summer concert series continues

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Summer Concert Series

Stratford Recreation presents the free summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Paradise Green featuring The Vinny and Ray Band on Tuesday, Aug. 7; rain date Aug. 9. Vinny and Ray Band perform Afro-Cuban, salsa, timba, cha cha, samba and Latin jazz.

Kathy Thompson Band plays R&B, funk and blues on Tuesday, Aug. 14; rain date Aug. 16.

Movie Night

Stratford Recreation presents Black Panther on Free Movie Night Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 8:30 p.m., Paradise Green. Rain date is Aug. 15.