Stratford Star

Summer concert series continues

By Stratford Star on August 3, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

Summer Sunset Concert series on Paradise Green.

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Summer Concert Series

Stratford Recreation presents the free summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Paradise Green featuring The Vinny and Ray Band on Tuesday, Aug. 7; rain date Aug. 9. Vinny and Ray Band perform Afro-Cuban, salsa, timba, cha cha, samba and Latin jazz.

Kathy Thompson Band plays R&B, funk and blues on Tuesday, Aug. 14; rain date Aug. 16.

 

Movie Night

Stratford Recreation presents Black Panther on Free Movie Night Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 8:30 p.m., Paradise Green. Rain date is Aug. 15.

Related posts:

  1. Summer sunset concert series kicks off June 13
  2. Summer sunset concert series returns June 13
  3. Forest to Shore Day Sept. 23
  4. Stratford Recreation Department holds basketball clinic, free summer concerts

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Movie Menu: Cinderella, Twister, Desk Set and more Next Post Bradley a stand-up guy for the people
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress