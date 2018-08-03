Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Movie Musicals

Movie Musicals in the children’s department will be shown on Fridays at 2:30. Floor seating is first-come, first-served as space allows. Aug. 3 Cinderella (with Whitney Houston G; 98 minutes); Aug. 10 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (PG; 100 minutes); Aug. 17 Annie (PG; 127 minutes); Aug. 24 The Little Mermaid (G; 83 minutes); Aug. 31 Beauty and the Beast (G; 84 minutes). Families are welcome to bring a nut free snack.

All’s Well That Ends Well

Hudson Shakespeare Company returns to the library to present the Bard’s frothy comedy Saturday, Aug. 4, 2 p.m., amphitheatre. Patrons are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be performed in the air-conditioned Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Library Lego Club

Library LEGO Club meets Saturday, Aug. 4 at 1:30 for ages 5-12.

Monday Matinees

Blockbuster Marvel film Black Panther concludes the summer movie series Monday, Aug. 6, noon, Lovell Room. Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan star in this critically acclaimed action hit. Rated PG-13, 135 minutes. Next: Murder on the Orient Express, PG-13, Sept. 10, noon; A Quiet Place, PG-13, Oct. 8, noon; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, PG-13, Nov. 19, noon; Oceans 8, PG-13, Dec. 10, noon.

Musical Chairs

Musical Chairs game for ages 6-10 meets Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 10:30.

Read to Therapy Dogs

Children can read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago at the Stratford Library on Wednesdays, Aug. 8 and 22, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Tween Mad Science

Tween Mad Science meets Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. for ages 8-13 in the Stratford Library Lovell Room. Mad Science of Fairfield County will present Energize It, a hands-on science workshop about light and energy.

Art exhibit

Surf and Turf, mixed media art exhibit of paintings and photography from Stratford artist FranCesca Winfield is on display through Sept. 4. Winfield highlights seascapes and coastal scenes from the area including Bonds Dock, Macs Harbor and views along the Housatonic River. Free and open to the public.

Summer Reading 2018

Libraries Rock! Summer Reading 2018 is in full swing and finishes Aug. 11. Read to Me Club is for children not yet reading on their own. Read and complete 20 activities for prizes and an end-of-summer party. Summer Reading Club is for readers grades K through 7. Read 8 books to attend the end of summer ice cream celebration with Mayor Hoydick. Win weekly prizes and complete challenges at the library. Tween Summer Reading is for grades 5 to 8. Complete eight challenges for an end of summer party. Enter weekly prize drawing challenges at the Library. Register for all programs at the library.

Parent/Child Art Workshop

Parent/Child Art Workshop for parents with children ages 3-12 meets Saturday, Aug. 11 at 10:30.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Continuing education registration

Registration for Stratford Continuing Education Thursday, Aug. 30, from 2-4, Main Lobby.

Library closed

The library is closed in Sept. 1-3 in observance of Labor Day.

Square One Theatre holds open auditions

Stratford’s resident theatre company will be holding open auditions Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 6-8, in the Lovell Room. Actors are requested to prepare a brief, 1-2 minute monologue of their choice and to bring a current resume/photo if available. The theatre is specifically seeking actors and actresses between the ages of 20-40 and also casts for its annual Readers Theatre Showcase series at this time. Performers will be heard on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments will be taken. This will be the only general call the theatre will be holding this season.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee hosted by Stratford educator and author Kathleen Faggella will be held at noon in the Lovell Room. Opening the series on Sept. 26 will be Amy Bloom’s White Houses, a historical fiction novel about the relationship between Eleanor Roosevelt and journalist Lorena Hickok. Other titles include James Patterson and Bill Clinton’s current bestseller, The President Is Missing on Oct. 31 and The Keeper of Lost Things by Ruth Hogan on Dec. 19. For the Nov. 28 book selection, the winner of the nationwide The Great American Read contest will be the topic. The winning title will be announced soon.

Participants may bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea are served. Book copies are available for loan at the library’s circulation desk. The titles also are available for loan on Kindle and Nook eReaders. The discussion programs are free and open to the public.

Summer storytimes

Summer storytimes continue through Aug. 10. Storytimes meet Mondays at 10:30 a.m. for Music Time (ages 0-2) and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5. The fall schedule will be available in late August.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

Free digital service

The Stratford Library will offer a free digital service to help local residents stay informed about events in the greater Stratford area. The service is called Burbio.com, a free website and app that puts Stratford school, government, library and community events in one place.

With Burbio one can select calendars to follow, create a personalized event feed, sync events to personal Google or iPhone calendars instantly and get notified when things change. Patrons can sign up at Burbio.com or download the app for iPhone or Android.

Stratford Library Director Sheri Szymanski said, “We know our patrons will love how simple and easy Burbio makes it to stay up to date with everything going on in Stratford including all the events and services their Library has to offer.”