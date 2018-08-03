Stratford Star

Bradley a stand-up guy for the people

By Stratford Star on August 3, 2018

To the Editor:

I had a minor traffic violation and went to court. Dennis Bradley happened to be there. I had never met him, but knew of him from my sister, who is his friend. He was more amazing in person than I assumed he would be!

I stopped him to say, “hello,” and he asked why I was there. He then did something I will never forget. He took time out of his busy day to help me. He took on my problem, which is minor to everyone but me, without question.

Before I knew it, he had my file and had requested a continuance. He also told me that I now had a lawyer. I am truly grateful for the kindness and generosity he showed today. He definitely lived up to and surpassed my expectations. If you don’t know him or about him, please go check him out at Bradley for Senate.

Thank you, Dennis, for being a friend to me when I needed one. I’m glad to have met you, and I’m grateful God decided you should walk into my life so I could eye witness to your sincerity and character in action.

Theresa Manus

