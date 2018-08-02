Former councilwoman supports Bradley

To the Editor:

Real friends are there for you in good times and bad. They pick you up when you fall, and they lift your spirits when you need them. I have no better friend than Attorney Dennis Bradley. He is my most trusted advisor and my dearest compatriot.

I write to ask you to support his candidacy for the 23rd State Senate district. If it were not for Dennis, I would no longer have a home because I would be financially bankrupted by a lawsuit of lies brought against me while on Town Council. Dennis was the “friend” mentioned in the news who told me the town was required by law (and its own letter) to defend me.

Dennis was the one that said if our town did not do what they were obligated to do under the law (regardless of any other directions that might be given by our former mayor) he would help me take legal action. Dennis made me brave enough to do what I knew no one would understand, and what would most likely cost me an election—because it was the right thing to do.

Instead of taking my money or protecting his own interests, he did the right thing and helped me. Dennis didn’t protect me; he taught me the law and how to protect myself. Dennis gave me the words and the courage to stand up to Town Hall — again — this time, without fellow petitioners, at great peril, and for myself, alone. I will never forget this singular act of empowerment, nor will I ever be able to repay him for being my greatest teacher. Vote Bradley for Senate.