Downtown Market returns Aug. 26

The Town of Stratford and its Arts and Economic Development Commissions will present the third annual Downtown Market at Colonial Square on Sunday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature more than 55 local and regional artists, craft makers, photographers, contemporary and traditional weaving, plus a broad variety of local and regional artistic talent.

The two Stratford commissions are producing Downtown for the third year in a row. This year’s show is sponsored by People’s United Bank, Dougherty Insurance and the law firm of Knott, Knott & Dunn.

In addition to artists, the Downtown Market Filled will also feature live music, a Judo exhibition by Hwang’s Judo, a booth providing face painting for children, and crafts and jewelry. An added bonus to this year’s show is the inclusion of three restaurants offering ethnic specialties: the Jamaican Kingston Café, Vietnam Palace and Poppa’s, which specializes in Puerto Rican food.

“What the region has yet to discover is that Stratford offers a strong and growing ‘foodie’ culture,” said Mary Dean, Stratford’s Economic Development director. “Two Roads Brewery has put us on the map and we’re watching a growing ethnic food restaurant community evolve.”

The event is open to all and offers free parking at Stratford’s Railroad Station.

“We are fortunate to have several ‘Main Street’ business districts and Downtown Market will highlight Stratford’s Center,” said Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “Stratford is rich in art, history and unique small businesses and the Downtown Market event is a perfect way to showcase them all. Within walking distance from Stratford Center there are several food establishments; Jamaican, Vietnamese, Mexican, Asian, Latin, Polish, Puerto Rican and Italian that spotlight Stratford’s unique heritage in culture, food and art. Many of these food vendors will be participating in Downtown Market in addition to many talented artists. It pleases me that we are focusing on the best of Stratford, and I thank Neil Sherman, the Economic and Community Development Commission, and the Arts Commission for their assistance in putting on this event.”

Richard Fredette, chairman of Stratford’s Arts Commission agreed.

“What people don’t know about Stratford is the varied cultural and artistic life of Stratford,” Fredette said. “We have artists of every sort and having an annual celebration of our active and productive artistic community is the focus of the Arts Commission. Downtown Market is only one of the varied artistic celebrations Stratford presents.”

“We want to see Stratford residents and regional visitors come to enjoy the Downtown Market, and check out our great restaurant offerings here in town,” added John Dobos, Stratford’s Economic Development Commission chairman. “It’s been a joy to see the event grow, and support our local business community.”