Library Board responds to arrest

To the Editor:

We are writing this letter on behalf of the Stratford Library Board of Trustees, in response to the recent allegation that an individual utilized Internet access at the Library to print materials of a pornographic nature. We would like the community to be aware that the Stratford Library has a policy and safeguards in place to prevent such activity.

In compliance with the federal Children’s Internet Protection Act, the Stratford Library’s Internet access uses filters in an attempt to prevent access to obscene materials. Users are expected to exercise good judgment and discretion. All local, state and federal laws must be followed. Any use of the Stratford Library’s Internet connection for illegal, inappropriate or obscene purposes, or in support of such activities is prohibited. Patrons who fail to adhere to these guidelines may have their privileges suspended or revoked at the library’s discretion. This policy has been in place and enforced at the Stratford Library for more than 15 years, and was most recently reviewed and updated by the Stratford Library Board in April 2018.

We are confident that the filters and controls in place at the Stratford Library are effective in preventing such access.

Meg Bachtel

President, Stratford Library Board of Trustees

Sheri Szymanski,