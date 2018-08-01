Stratford Star

Feehan meets goals for campaign funds

By Stratford Star on August 1, 2018 in Lead News, News, Town Government ·

Jim Feehan

Jim Feehan of Stratford, Republican candidate for state representative in the 120th District, announced Friday, July 27, that after only a matter of days, he has met his fundraising goals and applied for a grant from the Citizen’s Election Program Friday morning.

In order to be eligible for a grant, Feehan was required to raise $5,100 in small contributions from at least 150 individuals in Stratford.

“I’m incredibly proud that we met and far exceeded both of the two CEP thresholds so quickly. This way, I can begin getting out and meeting the people of the 120th District face to face during the summer,” Feehan said in a press release.

His application is subject to review by the State Election Enforcement Commission.

“The outpouring of support I had while raising the money was very encouraging,” Feehan said in a press release.

“It’s a good sign of things to come, but this is just the first step, we still have a lot of work to do between now and Election Day,” Feehan added. “The people I’ve already met on the campaign trail have expressed their concerns.  I am convinced that our leaders must step up to restore Connecticut and I intend to take this message to voters and to the House of Representatives.”

