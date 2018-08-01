Hoydick endorses Boughton for governor

Mayor Laura Hoydick is endorsing Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton in his run for governor.

Hoydick made the announcement via a press release issued on Monday.

According to a press release, Hoydick issued her support citing Boughton’s “executive experience and successful record as mayor of a large Connecticut city.”

“Mark Boughton has the necessary executive experience as a mayor of a large city, and has established a tremendously successful record that we should strive to replicate at the state level,” Hoydick said in a statement. “Most importantly, he has a vision and a plan to restore Connecticut to its rightful place as an economic powerhouse among other states in the nation. Mark Boughton is the party-endorsed candidate, and represents the best hope for Republicans to retake the governor’s office.”

Boughton is one of five Republicans vying for the GOP nomination in the Aug. 14 primary.

Hoydick served as the 120th District state representative before being sworn in as Stratford’s first woman mayor last December.