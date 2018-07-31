Cat adoption events, shelter fund-raiser

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Aug. 4 and 18, from 11-3, at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane (Big Y Shopping Center), Stratford. SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One dry food and gift cards to H-3 Pet Supply or Walmart; [email protected].

Benefit dinner for shelter animals

Bridgeport Animal Shelter will hold their second annual benefit dinner to support the quality of life of the pets waiting for their forever homes on Friday, Sept. 28, from 7-11 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford.

This year’s theme is Fall FUNdraiser and will feature dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased at the Bridgeport Animal Control Facebook page @BPTAnimalShelter or Eventbrite.com.