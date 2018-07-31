Stratford Star

Cat adoption events, shelter fund-raiser

By Stratford Star on July 31, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Aug. 4 and 18, from 11-3, at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane (Big Y Shopping Center), Stratford. SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One dry food and gift cards to H-3 Pet Supply or Walmart; [email protected].

 

Benefit dinner for shelter animals

Bridgeport Animal Shelter will hold their second annual benefit dinner to support the quality of life of the pets waiting for their forever homes on Friday, Sept. 28, from 7-11 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford.

This year’s theme is Fall FUNdraiser and will feature dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased at the Bridgeport Animal Control Facebook page @BPTAnimalShelter or Eventbrite.com.

Related posts:

  1. Cat adoption event, animal rescue group seeks donations
  2. Stratford Cat Project holds cat adoption events
  3. Cat adoption events, Fall Fest to benefit animals
  4. Cat adoption events, fall fest to benefit animals

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Red Cross blood shortage continues Next Post Planned power outage coming Friday due to work at Stratford High
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress