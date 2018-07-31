Red Cross blood shortage continues

Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July. Still, there continues to be an emergency need for donors of all blood types, especially type O, to give now to address a severe blood shortage.

Red Cross blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and right now there is less than a five-day blood supply on hand. The Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply of blood to meet the needs of patients and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood products.

“Patients don’t get a summer break from the need for lifesaving treatments, so it is critical that hospitals have access to blood products each and every day,” said Kelly Isenor of the Connecticut Blood Services Region. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives, but the emergency need remains. Those who haven’t rolled up a sleeve to give are urged to do so today.”

There is a particular need for type O blood, which plays an important role in ongoing patient care and emergencies. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any Rh-positive blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient. It’s what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.

In thanks, all those who come to donate blood or platelets July 30 through Aug. 30, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give now using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Fairfield County

Bridgeport

Aug. 2: 1-6 p.m., Congregation B’nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue

Danbury

Aug. 6: 12:15-6 p.m., Ethan Allen Hotel, 21 Lake Avenue Extension

Aug. 8: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Hampton Inn, 81 Newtown Road

Aug. 8: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Danbury Hospital RSM, 24 Hospital Avenue

Fairfield

Aug. 7: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Whole Foods, 350 Grasmere Avenue

Monroe

Aug. 15: 1-6 p.m., Beacon Hill Evangelical Free Church, 371 Old Zoar Road

Newtown

Aug. 5: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Rose of Lima School, 40 Church Hill Road

Norwalk

Aug. 1: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Avalon — East Norwalk, 8 Norden Place

Aug. 15: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk, 34 Midrocks Drive

Shelton

Aug. 10: 8 a.m.-1:45 p.m., R.D. Scinto Towers, 2 Corporate Drive

Aug. 3: 1-6 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street

Aug. 3: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street

Aug. 6: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Perkin Elmer Corporation, 710 Bridgeport Avenue

Sherman

Aug. 4: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 15 Route Center

Stamford

Aug. 4: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

Aug. 7: 7:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Reckson Building 4, 4 Landmark Square

Trumbull

Aug. 6: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Trumbull Library, 33 Quality Street

Westport

Aug. 1: 1-6:30 p.m., Westport Police Department, 50 Jesup Road

To make an appointment or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.