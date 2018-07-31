Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary supports art and music therapy program

The Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary has provided a gift of $10,000 to support art and music therapy in the hospital’s REACH youth/adolescent outpatient psychiatry program. In addition, the Auxiliary is pledging $100,000 over the next two years to REACH, which is one of the beneficiaries of the upcoming Auxiliary Gala in November.

“Given the threat of government cutbacks in reimbursements for outpatient behavioral health programs that serve children and teens, community support is vital to sustain this desperately needed care,” said Charles Morgan, MD, hospital chairman of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

“We cannot thank the Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary enough for recognizing the importance of behavioral health programs in our community and offering support to the REACH program,” said Donna Twist, PhD, vice president, Bridgeport Hospital Foundation.

The REACH youth/adolescent program offers support groups and other interventions for children experiencing low self-esteem, anxiety, depression, social isolation or mood swings who may be avoiding school or have thoughts of harming themselves. The support groups are run by a clinical social worker. They help the teens acquire skills, strategies and techniques to address their condition while offering an opportunity to make safe, healthy choices during their day-to-day activities and interactions.

Established nearly 60 years ago, the all-volunteer Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary has provided over $4.5 million in fundraising support to several key programs and initiatives at the hospital and its outpatient sites. The Auxiliary also operates the hospital gift shop and oversees the Dr. Tom Kennedy Toy Closet, which collects and distributes toys to hospitalized children.