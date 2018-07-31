Sobolewski responds

To the Editor:

Mr. Turturino, that was a pretty good response to my letter, but you need to reread it!

I never said you were “naive,” — young and misinformed, yes! And I never said anything about “how everyone should speak English;” reread my letter! I said, “You had to learn English,” in reference to the bank deposit slips.

Zach, I hope you’re having a good summer and I hope you have a good job, because if you are not self-employed, your boss may be looking over his financial statements and spreadsheets and saying to himself: I can hire two or three “illegals” for the price of one Zach!

And don’t tell anyone that it can’t or won’t happen, because then they will think you are — naive! And in closing — Michelle Eastbern — fabulous letter, that was “huge;” keep that typewriter going.