Stratford Star

Sobolewski responds

By Stratford Star on July 31, 2018 in Letters ·

To the Editor:

Mr. Turturino, that was a pretty good response to my letter, but you need to reread it!

I never said you were “naive,” — young and misinformed, yes! And I never said anything about “how everyone should speak English;” reread my letter! I said, “You had to learn English,” in reference to the bank deposit slips.

Zach, I hope you’re having a good summer and I hope you have a good job, because if you are not self-employed, your boss may be looking over his financial statements and spreadsheets and saying to himself: I can hire two or three “illegals” for the price of one Zach!

And don’t tell anyone that it can’t or won’t happen, because then they will think you are — naive! And in closing — Michelle Eastbern — fabulous letter, that was “huge;” keep that typewriter going.

John Sobolewski

Related posts:

  1. Laws are being broken
  2. Tolerate different beliefs
  3. UConn concerned with sustainability
  4. A debt of gratitude from Lordship

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Bridgeport Animal Control to hold benefit dinner Next Post Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary supports art and music therapy program
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress