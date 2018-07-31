Stratford Star

Bridgeport Animal Control to hold benefit dinner

By HAN Network on July 31, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Bridgeport Animal Shelter will hold their second annual benefit dinner to support the quality of life of the pets waiting for their forever homes on Friday, Sept. 28, from 7-11 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford.

This year’s theme is Fall FUNdraiser and will feature dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased at the Bridgeport Animal Control Facebook page @BPTAnimalShelter or Eventbrite.com.

Related posts:

  1. Bridgeport Rescue Mission to provide turkeys and coats to needy neighbors
  2. AAA: 49 million to drive, fly, cruise over Thanksgiving holiday
  3. Historic 1929 Curtiss Hangar Fest fund-raiser
  4. Kennedy Center honors supporters, consumers

Tags:

Previous Post Stratford property transfers: July 23-27 Next Post Sobolewski responds
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress