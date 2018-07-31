Stratford property transfers: July 23-27

Property transfers, July 23 to July 27

277 Hamilton Ave.: Alfredo Valdovinos to Robert A. Dawson for $260,000.

146 Wood Ave.: Brian Conatser to Elizabeth Dominguez for $264,000.

436 Garibaldi Ave. Shamar and Sheriffa Anderson to Alex Bobe for $149,000.

1460 Elm St. #B430: Gary Pucci to Kristen Ostrosky for $140,000.

320 Luanne Road: Michael G. and Tracey L. Lostocco to Stephen W. Allen for $400,000.

285 Garibaldi Ave.: Angela R. D. Sigueira Gehlen and Antonio Marcos Garcia to Francisco Rosas Ibarra for $217,000.

320 Housatonic Ave.: Catherine L. Lecardo to Armand T. Boisvert Jr. for $410,000.

79 River Bend Road Unit 79C: Paul Bryan to Shaniece Robinson for $187,000.

60 Krueger Lane: Edward D. and Deborah J. Ferst to James Francis Myers for $470,000.

55 Airway Drive: Jeffrey R. and Dana V. Yawman to Daniel Shea for $330,000.

12 Albert Ave.: Jonathan Amio to Shamar Anderson for $187,500.

223A Shoshoni Lane: Marie M. Shamiss Revocable Trust to Eastern Equity Development LLC for $185,000.

572 North Trail Unit 572B: Judith Ehrenfeld Zucker to Joyce Saltman for $255,000.

221 Parkwood Road: Gregory J. and Susan A. Beardsworth to Mark Olsen for $319,900.

89 Wiebe Ave.: Spaz Property LLC to Sarpong Nana-Yaw A. for $275,000.

50 Dahl Ave.: John Fonseca to Nadeen A. Atkinson for $250,000.

74 High Park Ave.: Marta Rutkowski to Norberto Pena for $265,000.