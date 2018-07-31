Stratford Star

45th annual Stratford Town Tennis Tournament

Women’s singles finalists at the the 45th annual Stratford Town Tennis Tournament were champion Peggy Mehai and Liza Galon.

Tournament Director Ken Graham has announced the results of the finals of the recently completed 45th annual Stratford Town Tennis Tournament.

Men’s Open Singles: Arvind Nagarajan def. Rick Sanford, 7-6 (3), ret.

Women’s Open Singles: Peggy Mehai def. Liza Galon, 6-1, 2-6, 10-7.

Boys 18 & Under Singles: Juan Alvarez def. Sean Youngquist, 6-1, 6-0.

Men’s Open Doubles:  Rick & Bob Sanford def. TR Rowe & Scott Neufeld, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Women’s Open Doubles: Peggy Mehai & Susan Dellenbaugh def. Carol Duggan & Misao Naito, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9.

Mixed Open Doubles: T.R. Rowe & Kim McCarthy will play Scott Neufeld & Shirley Berliner on a date in August.

Men’s Singles Consolation: Jamie Millward def. Karl Wengenroth, 6-4, 6-4.

