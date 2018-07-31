Tournament Director Ken Graham has announced the results of the finals of the recently completed 45th annual Stratford Town Tennis Tournament.
Men’s Open Singles: Arvind Nagarajan def. Rick Sanford, 7-6 (3), ret.
Women’s Open Singles: Peggy Mehai def. Liza Galon, 6-1, 2-6, 10-7.
Boys 18 & Under Singles: Juan Alvarez def. Sean Youngquist, 6-1, 6-0.
Men’s Open Doubles: Rick & Bob Sanford def. TR Rowe & Scott Neufeld, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Women’s Open Doubles: Peggy Mehai & Susan Dellenbaugh def. Carol Duggan & Misao Naito, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9.
Mixed Open Doubles: T.R. Rowe & Kim McCarthy will play Scott Neufeld & Shirley Berliner on a date in August.
Men’s Singles Consolation: Jamie Millward def. Karl Wengenroth, 6-4, 6-4.