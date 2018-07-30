Hudson Shakespeare Company to perform ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, announces that the Hudson Shakespeare Company of New Jersey will return to Stratford on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. for its production of All’s Well That Ends Well. Performed outside in the library’s amphitheatre, the fully-staged and costumed performance is free and open to the public.

Set in the Jane Austen era in France and Italy and directed by Jon Ciccarelli, All’s Well That Ends Well is a story of one-sided romance. Helena (Noelle Fair), the orphaned daughter of a well known doctor, is under the protection of the widowed Countess of Rossillion (Sharon DeWitte Caccibaudo) after her father’s death. In love with Bertram (Joey Sanita), the countess’s son, Helena follows him to court, where she cures the sick French king (Aurelio Kogan) of a fatal illness. In exchange for curing the king, Helena asks for Bertram’s hand in marriage.

“I think it’s an interesting play,” Noelle Fair observes. “It’s not one of those plays that are performed all that often, but I love delving into the lesser known works of Shakespeare. I find there is more opportunity for freedom and interpretation. Unlike some of his other lesser known works, however, this one will appeal to those who are not familiar with Shakespeare. The plot is fairly easy to follow and the characters are funny, witty, clever and sympathetic. I also like that at the end of the play ‘all seems well’ — yet there’s this uncertainty hanging in the air. I like plays where you leave having conversations and debates and I think this is one of those works. It’s a problem play, so you’re left with — well, a problem!”

The Stratford Library amphitheatre, located in the rear of the building, is used for theatre performances and patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of inclement weather or extreme heat, the play will move inside to the library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room.

For more information call 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.