The Stratford Health Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 2, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Birdseye Municipal Complex.

The American Red Cross is encouraging residents to donate blood.

“As blood supplies continue to decline this summer, we are facing an emergency blood shortage,” said Claudette Plasczynski, an account specialist for the American Red Cross, “it is critically important that each blood drive in the coming weeks collect to their goals to prevent delays in urgent medical care to vulnerable patients.”

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting www.redcrossblood.org and entering in the 06615 ZIP Code to select the Stratford Health Department’s blood drive site.

Additional questions can be directed to Kelley Meier at (203) 385-4090.