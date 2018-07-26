SPOTLIGHT: Events in the Stratford area

‘Annie’

Center Stage Theatre presents Annie, featuring the Youth CONNection, directed by Gary and Francesca Scarpa, at Shelton High School at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from July 27 through Aug. 4, and also at 2 p.m. on Aug. 4. Tickets, at $30 for adults and $15 for students, may be purchased by calling 203-225-6079 or by visiting centerstageshelton.org.

Free Shakespeare plays

Shakespeare Academy at Stratford presents free performances of Pericles July 28 and 30, Aug. 1 and 3, at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. Romeo and Juliet performances are July 29, Aug. 2, 4, and 5, at 8 p.m. Productions will be performed by the same 14-member ensemble in site-specific locations on the grounds of the former American Shakespeare Festival Theater in Stratford. On Saturday, Aug. 4, audiences will have the opportunity to see three Shakespeare productions in one day with Pericles at 2 p.m., Romeo and Juliet at 8 p.m. and the 2018 Shakespeare Academy Alumni Company performing Taming of the Shrew at 5 p.m. Tickets are free for all performances. Online reservations for Romeo and Juliet and Pericles are recommended. For more information on the Shakespeare Academy at Stratford, including performances and tickets, visit shakespeareacademystratford.org.

Blueberry Festival

Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., is hosting its annual Blueberry Festival Saturday, July 28, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., rain or shine. Local vendors will sell and offer samples of their goods and crafts with 16 vendors featuring products such as jewelry, toys and games, bath and body, baked goods, oils and salsas, home goods, art, and more. Music will be provided by the Dirt Road Pickers. LHUMC will be selling its blueberry pies, as well as blueberry muffins and blueberry crisps. There also will be various lunch foods available for purchase: Hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken salad on croissants, french fries, chips, soda, water, coffee, blueberry sundaes, popcorn and cotton candy. Their meat sauce from their Spaghetti Suppers also will be for sale. There will be a children’s area including games and activities, as well as Shriner clowns for entertainment.

Colossal Kielbasa Food Stand

St. Joseph’s Church, 1300 Stratford Road hosts Colossal Kielbasa Food Stand Sunday, July 29, from noon-5:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit church and local youth programs. Menu includes colossal kielbasa grinder, fried pierogi, Polish hamburger, Stella’s potato salad, cold drinks, picnic area and takeouts. For more information, call 203-377-9901 or email [email protected]; Facebook: Colossal Kielbasa Food Stand.

Boating courses

USCG 24-3 Auxiliary Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford offers About Boating Safely classes at 8 a.m. on Aug. 4, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13. Cost is $60. To register and pay online for class go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Information: 860-663-5505, [email protected].

All’s Well That Ends Well

Hudson Shakespeare Company returns to the Stratford Library to present the Bard’s frothy comedy Saturday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m., at the outdoor amphitheatre. Patrons are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be performed in the library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

School bus safety program

Stratford kindergarten students and their parents are invited to a School Bus Safety program on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 9 a.m. or 5 p.m., at Johnson Academy, 719 Birdseye Street. Rain date is Thursday, Aug. 9. For more information, call 203-378-0147.

Downtown Market: Stratford

The 2018 Downtown Market: Stratford, a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater will take place on Sunday, Aug. 26, from 10-4, in the Colonial Square parking lot, 2420 Main St. The show, in its third year, is sponsored by Stratford’s Economic Development Commission Stratford Art’s Commission and the Stratford Historical Society. Free parking is available at Stratford Railroad Station. One section of the show will be devoted to 18th century crafts and art. For more information, visit downtownmarket-ct.com.

Sterling Down & Dirty 5K

Sterling House Community Center’s 5th annual Down & Dirty 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Short Beach. For more information or to register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2018/17067/2018-sterling-down-and-dirty-5k.

SHS class of ’58 reunion

Stratford High School, class of 1958, will celebrate their 60th reunion on Sept. 21 and 22. For more information, call 203-831-8713 or 203-375-8721.

SHS class of ’77, ’78, ’79 reunion

Stratford High School classes of 1977, 1978 and 1979 will hold their 40th reunion on Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford. For tickets, at $50 per person, which include dinner and dancing to Pocket full of Soul, visit eventbrite.com/e/stratford-high-school-reunion-class-of-1977-class-of-1978-and-class-of-1979-tickets-44085380560 or email [email protected] for more information.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of a child, grandchild, or sibling, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695; leave a message and your call will be returned.

Kennedy Center Auxiliary thrift store

The Kennedy Center Auxiliary New and Nearly New Thrift Store, 2323 Barnum Avenue offers a large selection of women’s dresses, skirts, jackets and separates, as well as jewelry, shoes and accessories. Hours are Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 203-377-5669.

Head start open enrollment

The Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start Center, 240 Middlebrook Ave., (behind Middlebrook Elementary School), in Trumbull, is enrolling children for the 2018-19 school year. To enroll, the child must be 3- or 4-years-old by Dec. 31. The center serves Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton. The program, which is federally funded, is free for children of income-eligible families. The program also meets the needs of children with disabilities. Children attend the program Monday through Friday 8:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m., with a full day option of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for those families that meet the criteria. In addition to kindergarten, preparation for the child, health care, child development, social services and nutrition information and services are available for families. For more information call 203-452-4504.

Bereavement support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.