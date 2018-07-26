Stratford Police Briefs

Throwing a glass of wine

A Bridgeport woman accused of throwing a glass of wine in someone’s face is facing several charges from Stratford Police.

Carmen Soto, 51, was charged on July 14 with two counts of third-degree assault, one count each third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor.

Police were called at about 11:30 p.m. to a domestic incident at a Knowlton Street residence. Police said the disturbance began when one of the guests started to argue with someone over a broken necklace. Police said Soto allegedly threw a glass of wine at one of the guests. Police said Soto then began to argue with other guests at the party and at some point slapped her young daughter. Soto was contacted by police at her Bridgeport home and then taken into custody.

Soto appeared on July 16 in Bridgeport Superior Court. According to court records, she was released on $1,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.

DUI

A Stratford woman is facing a DUI charge as well as other motor vehicle charges after being stopped by Stratford Police on July 14.

Julie Carroll, 23, of 169 Raven Terrace, was stopped by police at about 2:46 a.m. on East Main Street after police said she drove by him without her car’s headlights on. Police said Carroll’s car repeatedly drifted left and crossed the yellow line as the officer followed her. After being stopped, police said it was determined that Carroll had been drinking.

Carroll was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to have lights on and failure to drive right. Carroll was released on a $50 bond and is scheduled to appear on Friday in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Argument over a cell phone

A Stratford man is facing threatening and breach of peace charges after police said he argued with his family over a stolen cell phone.

Police said Joseph Irizarry, 38, of 50 Wedgewood Road, had given his son a cell phone, which was later found to be stolen. Police said Irizarry’s ex-wife returned the phone. Once Irizarry found out, police said he made threats to harm the family. Police were able to contact Irizarry and he was taken into custody on July 13 for the threats.

Irizarry was charged with three counts each of second-degree threatening and breach of peace. Irizarry appeared on July 16 in Bridgeport Superior Court. According to state court records, Irizarry is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 2.

Assaulting a supervisor

A Branford man accused of attacking his boss at a cell phone retailer is facing an assault charge after his July 9 arrest.

David Lyons, 41, of 25 Indian Neck Ave., Branford, was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Police said Lyons became upset when he was confronted on July 9 by his supervisor about his work performance at the Verizon Wireless location on Barnum Avenue Cutoff. Police said Lyons struck his supervisor and began shouting and cursing in the store.

Police located Lyons at his home and he was taken into custody.

Lyons appeared on July 20 in Bridgeport Superior Court. According to state court records, he is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 24.