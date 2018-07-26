Primary polls

Connecticut faces a critical election this November, but the challenges lie ahead well before that with the August primary.

August is generally a ghost town, at least in Fairfield County. It’s the time of year when most plan vacations or visit their summer homes. Summer camp enrollments decline and businesses struggle as residents flee to the Cape or Nantucket, or some other shore or summer destination.

Historically, the mid-August primary has been low in terms of participation — even in a gubernatorial election year.

This year is even more important however, because Gov. Dan Malloy is not running for a third term.

The lack of an incumbent candidate makes this year’s gubernatorial race much more of a jump ball. But before the players take the court — the voters have the option to decide on their teams.

Democrats face a challenge to hold onto state leadership.

Republicans have a chance to gain it.

Both parties have primary contests for governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, and attorney general.

The Republicans have additional contests for U.S. Senator and controller.

It’s a five-way race for the Republican nomination for governor. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, who won the party endorsement the convention in the spring, faces four challengers: Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst; Steve Obsitnik a Westport businessman and Navy submarine veteran; Bob Stefanowski of Madison, the former chief financial officer of USB Investment Bank; and David Stemerman of Greenwich, founder of the investment firm Conatus Capital.

In the battle for the Democratic nomination for governor the party-endorsed candidate is Ned Lamont, a former Greenwich selectman who wrested the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator from then-incumbent Joe Lieberman in 2006 but lost to Lieberman’s independent candidacy in the general election. Lamont is being challenged by Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

Regardless of your party, the Aug. 14 primary is critical. As we have learned in the last several years, no election outcome can be taken for granted. Every vote counts.

If you plan to be away for the Aug. 14 primary, you can file your absentee ballot application by Aug. 13. Absentee ballots are available at the Stratford Town Clerk’s office, 2725 Main St.,or online at ct.gov/sots.

Visit townofstratford.com and find “Registrar of Voters Office” under Town Departments and Service to find out where you should be voting and to find helpful links to the Secretary of State’s office. Primary voting takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

We get the government we deserve. Democracy is a privilege. Don’t squander it so you can have a day at the beach. Fall is right around the corner and by then it is too late.