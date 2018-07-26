Petition started to end fishing ban

An online petition is circulating and asking town officials to reconsider the decision to ban fishing at the Stratford Sea Wall.

Stratford resident David Beaty started the petition on Change.org, requesting that fishing at the sea wall be allowed for for town residents.

“I believe tax-paying residents of the town should regain the right to fish at the sea wall in Lordship,” reads the petition. “There is no other place in town with access to fishing in the [Long Island Sound] waters, as the fishing piers are located on the Housatonic [R]iver and both are fairly small in comparison to the seawall.”

The entry concludes that “loss of this resource is a huge reduction in the recreational benefits the town has always provided.”

Beaty said via email that he started the petition after reading about the ban in the July 19 edition of the Star.

“I’ve been a fisherman most of my life and have been fishing at the Sea Wall for many, many years. Since I retired four years ago, I have been fishing there nearly four days a week,” he said.

The petition will be given to 6th District Town Councilman Ken Poisson, Beaty’s councilman.

Beaty says the Sea Wall should be accessible to people all over town.

“Lordship residents seem to think the Sea Wall belongs to only those residents fortunate enough to live in that section of town, when it is an asset that belongs to the entire town of Stratford,” Beaty continued in his email. “Having lived out there myself for several years, I know this attitude well. I have no issue with the council making a Stratford resident beach sticker a requirement to be able to fish at the wall, that I can support. However, to eliminate this valuable recreational asset from residents is unacceptable.”

As of noon Wednesday, 28 people have signed the petition.

Town officials effectively banned fishing at the Sea Wall on July 19. Town officials said the ban was put in place due to safety concerns raised by visitors to the sea wall. Some have complained about fishing hooks being left behind on the sidewalk. First District Town Councilman Chris Pia, whose district includes Lordship, said some visitors to the sea wall also complained about fish guts being left behind by fishermen, which left a bad smell in the area. The fish remains also attracted vermin, he said.