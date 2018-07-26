To the Editor:

First, thank you to Stratford Police Lt. Gugliotti, Chris Pia, and everyone else involved in the decision to restrict fishing along the Stratford Sea Wall. I apologize to all those who had to deal with the barrage of complaints from local residents, but what a difference in only two weeks. So much cleaner (and fresher smelling), less congested, and so many more people/families enjoying a walk along the seawall — so a huge debt of gratitude — I truly believe it was an accident waiting to happen.

I have been a resident of Lordship for eight years, taking two to three walks daily with my four-legged companion, and I can attest there was a time when the fishermen respected the rights of those walking the Sea Wall, and were keenly aware of their castings… but things changed over the last two years, and fishermen from all walks of life began taking advantage of the unrestricted parking – planting themselves (even tailgating on a one-way street) from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. — all weekend long, and then some. And I would venture to find one fisherman that felt unwelcome at the Sea Wall, until recently.

This year, with the welcomed addition of Riley’s by the Seawall, the fishermen became even more bold, and started gutting and scaling their catches, leaving the clientele and residents to deal with the garbage, stench and health issues of rotting fish.

After reading the write-up in the Stratford Star, I’m appalled by the pastor’s comments. And no, paying for a fishing license does not entitle you to disregard the safety of others when there are safer, alternate locations in Stratford to fish from.

To all the out-of-town fisherman, I also apologize, but you brought this on yourselves with your disregard for the residents that live and love this part of Stratford.