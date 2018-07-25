State seeks compromise on Sea Wall fishing ban

State officials are hoping to meet with Mayor Laura Hoydick in the coming weeks to discuss the ban on fishing at the Stratford Sea Wall in the hopes of finding a compromise that works for fishermen and visitors to Lordship.

Justin Davis, assistant director for the Fisheries Division of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said Tuesday that he would like to have “an open dialogue” with the town to hear about the issues that led to the town banning all fishing from the Sea Wall last week.

“This [the ban] caught us by surprise. We didn’t have prior notification that the town was considering banning fishing” at the Sea Wall, Davis said.

Town officials announced the ban on July 13, citing “a review of health and safety concerns and in response to numerous complaints about potentially unsafe conditions relating to fishing.”

Town officials said in a press release that the prohibition of fishing at the Sea Wall “is part of an existing Town Ordinance which prohibits fishing” in recreational areas, except in places designated by the town.

First District Councilman Chris Pia said last week that he had heard from visitors to the Sea Wall and Lordship residents who complained about leftover fishing hooks, crowding on the Sea Wall sidewalk as fishermen stayed in place for long periods, and foul smells from rotting fish guts left behind by some fishermen.

While some people are happy with the ban, fishermen have complained that they are missing out on a prime fishing location off Long Island Sound.

Davis said he hopes that the town and DEEP can talk about the issues and come up with some type of compromise that satisfies everyone.

“We’re trying to gather information now. We would like to hear from the town officials about what their concerns were,” Davis said. “We’ve talked to a few fishermen who called me and expressed dismay that [fishing] had been banned. They didn’t know why.”

Davis said he spoke with someone at the mayor’s office this week to start a dialogue and hopes to meet with Hoydick and other officials in two weeks, though no date has been set for a meeting.

“Our department takes access to Long Island Sound very seriously,” Davis said. “It’s a public resource.”

Town officials, however, may not be willing to make more changes.

Michael Downes, chief of staff to Mayor Hoydick, said Tuesday that public safety was the primary concern of the Waterfront and Harbor Management Commission when they imposed the ban.

“Fishing is still permitted on the jetty, on the rocks, and below the mean high water line. Fishing is also available for free to residents with a beach sticker at Long Beach,” Downes said in a message Tuesday. “While we are happy to hear any suggestions Mr. Davis may want to share with us and the WHMC, we feel the action taken already represents a compromise that allows everyone visiting the sea wall to enjoy it.”

Downes added that reaction from town residents about the sea wall ban “has been overwhelmingly positive.”