Some questions on immigration

To the Editor:

Americans debate the costs of illegal immigration. Supporters remind us that they pay sales taxes. Opponents counter that they are more likely to end up on state assistance, are less likely to report income.

Are employers villains wanting cheap labor over more expensive Americans? Or is the culprit a cynical Mexican government that counts on billions of dollars in remittances from its expatriate poor?

Is the catalyst the self-interested professional Latino lobby in politics and academia that sees a steady stream of impoverished Latin American nationals as a permanent victimized constituency?

Or is the real advocate the Democratic Party that wishes to remake the electoral map by ensuring larger future pools of natural supporters?

Overlooked is the ethics of a guest arriving in a host country knowingly contrary to its sovereign protocols and laws. Should lawful citizens also have the right to similarly pick and choose which laws they find worthy of honoring and which are too bothersome?

Does anyone care about the effect of mass illegal immigration on impoverished U.S. citizens? When 15 million are here illegally, where is the leverage for the American working poor to bargain with employers? If it is deemed ethical to grant in-state-tuition discounts to illegal-immigrant students, is it equally ethical to charge three times as much for out-of-state, financially needy American students?

What do we tell the legal immigrant who got a green card at some cost and trouble? Was he a dupe to follow our laws dutifully?

Is it deemed noble to send billions of dollars back to families and friends struggling in Latin America. But how is such a considerable loss of income made up? Are American taxpayers supposed to step in to subsidize increased social services so that illegal immigrants can afford to send billions of dollars back across the border? Shouldn’t illegal immigrants at least try to buy health insurance before sending cash back home?

The debate over illegal immigration is too often confined to costs and benefits. But ultimately it is a complicated moral issue and one often ignored by all too many ill-informed moralists and politicians.