Stratford property transfers, July 16-20
Building 94, Apt. 18, Success Village: Success Village Apartments Inc. to Patricia Edwards for $15,000.
177 Grove St.: 177 Grove Street LLC to RyanJD Properties LLC for $175,000.
207 Grove St.: Misty Blue LLC to RyanJD Properties LLC for $225,000.
182 Washington Parkway: Edna McClure to Donna Ann Harrison for $420,000.
503-B Opa Lane: John F. Dibisceglie Sr. and Donna C. Simmons to Frances Roth for $215,000.
444 Hilltop Drive: Colin Phillips and Elizabeth Howard to Andrew E. Voytek for $400,000.
504 Freeman Ave.: Michael D. and Katie A. Agosto to Armando Vega for $240,000.
22 Catherine St.: Romano Brothers Builders LLC to Brenda Boswell for $345,000.
94A Seminole Lane: LFS Services LLC to Kenneth Colman for $335,000.
1462 Cutspring Road: Robert H. Fox to Andrew Skoller for $267,500.
35 Hawley Glen: Joseph Gomolson to Elaine Dinapoli for $173,000.
84 Yale St.: Michael S. Kuczynski to Camille Jean for $195,000.
60 Clinton Ave.: Maureen B. and Jonathan A. Berg to Joshua Aliva for $243,000.
190 Overland Drive: Kyle Kushel a.k.a. Kyle Damato to Rita Ambrose for $270,000.
145 Bulmer Drive: Andrew J. Gandia to Christopher Kemp for $300,000.
49 McGrath Court: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Haiyu Huang for $76,000.
40 Chapel St.: Evelyn Mae Clough to Jay B. Sheehy for $500,000.
3618 Main St.: Ronald B. Clough to 3618 Main Street LLC for $500,000.
195 Luanne Road: Kaitlyn M. Flavin to Marvin Rivera for $340,000.
34 Kenyon St.: Joseph Sockolosky to Jorge M. Chutan for $215,000.