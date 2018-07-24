Stratford property transfers, July 16-20

Building 94, Apt. 18, Success Village: Success Village Apartments Inc. to Patricia Edwards for $15,000.

177 Grove St.: 177 Grove Street LLC to RyanJD Properties LLC for $175,000.

207 Grove St.: Misty Blue LLC to RyanJD Properties LLC for $225,000.

182 Washington Parkway: Edna McClure to Donna Ann Harrison for $420,000.

503-B Opa Lane: John F. Dibisceglie Sr. and Donna C. Simmons to Frances Roth for $215,000.

444 Hilltop Drive: Colin Phillips and Elizabeth Howard to Andrew E. Voytek for $400,000.

504 Freeman Ave.: Michael D. and Katie A. Agosto to Armando Vega for $240,000.

22 Catherine St.: Romano Brothers Builders LLC to Brenda Boswell for $345,000.

94A Seminole Lane: LFS Services LLC to Kenneth Colman for $335,000.

1462 Cutspring Road: Robert H. Fox to Andrew Skoller for $267,500.

35 Hawley Glen: Joseph Gomolson to Elaine Dinapoli for $173,000.

84 Yale St.: Michael S. Kuczynski to Camille Jean for $195,000.

60 Clinton Ave.: Maureen B. and Jonathan A. Berg to Joshua Aliva for $243,000.

190 Overland Drive: Kyle Kushel a.k.a. Kyle Damato to Rita Ambrose for $270,000.

145 Bulmer Drive: Andrew J. Gandia to Christopher Kemp for $300,000.

49 McGrath Court: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Haiyu Huang for $76,000.

40 Chapel St.: Evelyn Mae Clough to Jay B. Sheehy for $500,000.

3618 Main St.: Ronald B. Clough to 3618 Main Street LLC for $500,000.

195 Luanne Road: Kaitlyn M. Flavin to Marvin Rivera for $340,000.

34 Kenyon St.: Joseph Sockolosky to Jorge M. Chutan for $215,000.