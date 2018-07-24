Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: July 16-20

By Stratford Star on July 24, 2018 in Property Transfers ·

Stratford property transfers, July 16-20

Building 94, Apt. 18, Success Village: Success Village Apartments Inc. to Patricia Edwards for $15,000.

177 Grove St.: 177 Grove Street LLC to RyanJD Properties LLC for $175,000.

207 Grove St.: Misty Blue LLC to RyanJD Properties LLC for $225,000.

182 Washington Parkway: Edna McClure to Donna Ann Harrison for $420,000.

503-B Opa Lane: John F. Dibisceglie Sr. and Donna C. Simmons to Frances Roth for $215,000.

444 Hilltop Drive: Colin Phillips and Elizabeth Howard to Andrew E. Voytek for $400,000.

504 Freeman Ave.: Michael D. and Katie A. Agosto to Armando Vega for $240,000.

22 Catherine St.: Romano Brothers Builders LLC to Brenda Boswell for $345,000.

94A Seminole Lane: LFS Services LLC to Kenneth Colman for $335,000.

1462 Cutspring Road: Robert H. Fox to Andrew Skoller for $267,500.

35 Hawley Glen: Joseph Gomolson to Elaine Dinapoli for $173,000.

84 Yale St.: Michael S. Kuczynski to Camille Jean for $195,000.

60 Clinton Ave.: Maureen B. and Jonathan A. Berg to Joshua Aliva for $243,000.

190 Overland Drive: Kyle Kushel a.k.a. Kyle Damato to Rita Ambrose for $270,000.

145 Bulmer Drive: Andrew J. Gandia to Christopher Kemp for $300,000.

49 McGrath Court: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Haiyu Huang for $76,000.

40 Chapel St.: Evelyn Mae Clough to Jay B. Sheehy for $500,000.

3618 Main St.: Ronald B. Clough to 3618 Main Street LLC for $500,000.

195 Luanne Road: Kaitlyn M. Flavin to Marvin Rivera for $340,000.

34 Kenyon St.: Joseph Sockolosky to Jorge M. Chutan for $215,000.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford property transfers: July 10-14
  2. Stratford property transfers: July 17-21
  3. Stratford property transfers, July 30 to Aug. 4
  4. Stratford property transfers, April 30 to May 11

Tags:

Previous Post Stratford begins smoke testing of sanitary sewers
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress