Stratford begins smoke testing of sanitary sewers

The Town of Stratford, through its consultant, Tighe & Bond, Inc., is preparing to begin the next phase of the field work associated with the ongoing infiltration and inflow removal study by conducting smoke testing of several areas of the Town’s sanitary sewer system.

Smoke testing involves blowing smoke into the sewer lines to reveal places where storm and other surface water may be entering the sewer system. During this testing, gray smoke may exit through vent pipes on roofs of homes, roof leaders, catch basins, yard drains and leaks in the sewer line. Identifying these sources of extraneous flows allows the Town to schedule their removal, and thus reduce the flows into the sewer system.

The smoke is made for this purpose and has a distinctive but not unpleasant odor. It is non-toxic, leaves no residue or stains, is safe for plants and animals, and creates no fire hazard. Visibility and odor last only a few minutes if there is adequate ventilation.

This work is expected to begin on or about Aug. 1, 2018 and should be completed by mid-September. Individual notices with additional information will be placed on all homes slated for smoke testing work approximately one week before the actual field work. A map showing all of the streets proposed for smoke testing is posted on the Town’s website.

The Town would like to inform residents that EST Associates, Inc. will be conducting the smoke testing work during the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All of EST’s trucks will be clearly marked, and all workers will be wearing safety vests and carry ID badges. The Town of Stratford Fire Department, Police Department and Engineering Department will be notified on a daily basis of the work locations each day, and Police officers or certified flagmen will be used as needed to maintain traffic through the work areas. No interruptions to sewer service will take place.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 203-385-4013, or David Seche of Tighe & Bond at 845-853-4358.

During the work, if you notice smoke within your house and have any concerns, please call 911.