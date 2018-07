The Stratford Recreation Department’s Playground Carnival has been rescheduled from Wednesday, July 25 to Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Boothe Park.

The carnival will feature moon bounces, carnival games, food, prizes, a silent auction, fire department, police, helicopter landing and a magic show.

There is a $1 donation for entrance. All proceeds benefit the Art Luf Burn Camp.

For more information call the Stratford Recreation Department at 203-385-4052.