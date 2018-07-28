The Nichols Garden Club, which recently hosted its 2018 Secret Garden Tour, is presently on the lookout for interesting gardens to showcase in 2019.

The club looks for a variety of styles, including perennial flower gardens, period gardens, organic gardens, Japanese style gardens or any garden with pretty features, such as a pond, fountain, pool, pergola or outdoor kitchen. Gardens from Trumbull, Shelton and Stratford have been showcased on past tours.

If you have a garden that you would like to be considered for the 2019 tour, which takes place in July, contact the club at [email protected] or call 203-590-2232 for additional information.