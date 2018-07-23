Blues on the Beach coming Saturday

Stratford is set for its annual Blues on the Beach summer music festival, which has become a summer ritual for the town. The event will take place from noon to 9 p.m. July 28 at Short Beach.

Blues on the Beach is part of the Stratford Celebrate Festivals and is run by volunteer, Erin McLaughlin.

“Erin and her team do an amazing job of organizing the bands, stage, and vendors. We’re looking forward to celebrating at this great summertime festival, enjoy the sun and sand, amazing music, and some of the best views that Stratford has to offer,” Mayor Laura Hoydick said.

This year, access to the beach will be closed at 7 p.m. Friday, July 27 to allow for setup of stages, tents and equipment.

“We know the beach closure for Friday is inconvenient, but we ask of the patience and indulgence of residents,” said Public Safety Director Larry Ciccarelli. “This will allow us to produce a first-rate event for everyone to attend and enjoy on Saturday.”

Hoydick is asking attendees of the festival to bring non-perishable food donations to the celebration at Short Beach, which is free to all residents.

“Blues on the Beach is a terrific annual tradition here in Stratford, and as we come together for this summer celebration, we’d like to remember those in our community who need a little help,” said Mayor Hoydick. “I am asking everyone who attends Blues to please bring a non-perishable food item to be collected at the entrance point. We have a real opportunity here to make a big push to help fill the stores of many of Stratford’s food pantries and make a real difference for our neighbors who are in need.”

Residents attending Blues on the Beach are asked to note the following:

No bicycles will be allowed per Stratford Police Department.

Parking is also available at the Army Engine Plant – South Parking Lot directly off of Main Street.

No dogs or golf carts, mopeds, scooters, dirt bikes or other motorized equipment is allowed on the beach per Stratford Police Department.