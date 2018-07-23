Readers Theatre Showcase concludes

The Square One Theatre Company and Stratford Library will conclude their annual Readers Theatre Summer Showcase with a live, staged reading of Admissions, a contemporary drama by Joshua Harmon on Thursday, July 26, at 7 p.m., in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room. This is the seventh and final theatre reading of the series. It is free and open to the public.

Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, fighting to diversify the student body. And alongside her husband, the school’s Headmaster, they’ve largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results. Admissions is a new play from the author of Bad Jews and Skintight that explodes the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America.

Taking part in the staged reading are actors Lucy Babbitt of Stratford, Janet Rathert of New Canaan, Pat Leo of Monroe, Ruth Anne Baumgartner of Fairfield and Mark Lambert of Milford. It will be directed by Stratford’s Tom Holehan, artistic director of the Square One Theatre Company.

Doors open at 6:30 for general seating. The reading is recommended for adult audiences.

For more information, call the Stratford Library at 203-385-4162.