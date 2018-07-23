Registrars’ office to host extended hours July 31

In order to better serve the public leading up to Primary Day, the Stratford Registrars of Voters Office will host extended office hours on July 31 from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents will have the convenience of registering in person at Town Hall in Room 117.

Residents can also check their voter status or register to vote online by visiting the town’s website at townofstratford.com and clicking the Online Voter Registration tab in the lower right column of the home page.

If you know you are not registered in the town of Stratford but would like to be, go directly to online registration by visiting voterregistration.ct.gov/OLVR/welcome.do or visit the registrars in person.

If you have any questions regarding your voting status or registering to vote, call the registrars’ office at 203-385-4048 or 203-385-4049.