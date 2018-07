The Stratford High School classes of 1977, 1978 and 1979 will hold their 40h reunion on Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford.

For tickets, at $50 per person, which include dinner and dancing to Pocket full of Soul, visit eventbrite.com/e/stratford-high-school-reunion-class-of-1977-class-of-1978-and-class-of-1979-tickets-44085380560 or email [email protected] for more information.