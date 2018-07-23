All student athletes interested in trying out for fall sports at Bunnell High should visit the athletics website (bunnellbulldogs.com) to register online for sports. A valid physical should be uploaded to ensure eligibility for tryouts. Below are the tryout dates, times and locates. Please note they are subject to change and the most up to date information is listed on the website.

Football on Aug. 13-17 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 3 to 5 p.m. (double sessions) on the turf field.

Boys and girls cross country on Aug. 23 at 8 a.m. at the senior parking lot.

Boys soccer on Aug. 23-25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m. (double sessions) on the turf field.

Girls soccer on Aug. 23-25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 3 to 5 p.m. (double sessions) on the turf field.

Girls swimming on Aug. 23-24 from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. at Flood Middle School pool.

Girls volleyball on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 1 to 3 p.m. (double sessions), and Aug. 27 (to be determined) in the gymnasium.