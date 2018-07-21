Stratford Post 42’s American Legion state tournament game with Zone 3 champion Cheshire was decidedly one sided on Saturday as the host team scored a 10-0 victory.

Top-seeded Cheshire (25-3), second-seeded Wilton (18-6), third-seeded Waterbury (15-9) and fourth-seeded Stratford (13-8) are competing in Pod F for one of the eight spots open in the Super Regionals. Waterbury defeated Wilton, 13-2. Stratford will play at Wilton on Sunday at 1.

“He shut us down,” Stratford manager Mike Della Vecchia said of Cheshire’s Ben Shadeck. “He was right around the plate all game. That s a very good team (Cheshire). The game gets very one sided when you don’t hit.”

Shadeck allowed only a fifth-inning single to Stratford’s Zach Fedak in going the six inning distance. He struck out four, walked two, and was backed by error-free defense.

Stratford’s three pitchers — Brendan Duffy, Alex Koletar and Tommy Fernandes — meanwhile, did not have similar backing as the fourth seed out District 2 committed seven errors.

Shadeck, a hard throwing left hander, retired nine consecutive batters, before Connor Anstis worked out a walk to open the fourth for Stratford. Two strikeouts and a fly ball out left him at first.

Fedak’s sharp single to left field came with one out in the fifth. Koletar looked to make it a rally, but Cheshire shortstop Ben Schena smothered the ball deep in the hole and made a strong throw for the out at first.

Dillon Kovacs had a box-of-baseballs type 10-pitch walk. The potential rally was short-circuited when right-fielder Eli Battipaglia fell over second baseman Paul Villecco while catching Ryan Duffy’s sinking liner.

Cole Escoto singled home two runs in a home first that was marked by a hit batter, an error, and three walks.

A pair of Stratford errors, despite two strikeouts by Brendan Duffy, helped Cheshire to a 5-0 lead in the second. Battipaglia, leading off, and Shadeck (RBI) had singles. Koletar came on in relief to get the third out.

Cheshire made it 8-0 in the fourth, with Shadeck (sacrifice fly) and Uan Battipaglia (double) collecting RBIs.

Ryan Strollo’s sacrifice fly scored Matthew Geyda, who had walked, in the fifth.

Fernandes pitched the sixth, but three consecutive misplays put runners on the corners and a run scored on an overthrow. Eli Battipaglia’s uncatchable drive to deep left plated Escoto with the rule-inducing 10th run.