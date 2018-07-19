Peace on wooden canvas

Wooden boards once used to cover windows broken in outrage are now pieces of art, full of color with messages of healing, reconciliation and love.

The huge and colorful displays that once graced the storefronts damaged following violence and darkness in Ferguson, Mo., are on display in Stratford, giving a glimpse into how that city has tried to heal racial fracture.

Visitors to the Stratford Library this month have been able to see pieces of the Painting For Peace in Ferguson art exhibit.

The 10 pieces on display at the library and the Baldwin Senior Center are among some 250 pieces of work created by Ferguson and St. Louis artists and residents in the aftermath of unrest in Ferguson in the fall of 2014 following the shooting of Michael Brown by former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. A grand jury did not indict Wilson for the Aug. 9, 2014, shooting death of 18-year-old Brown, angering many in the St. Louis suburb. The protests in Ferguson gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement as well as more focus on police/community relations.

The pieces brought to Stratford stand out, including one of a man’s face, a call for people to “Make Something Beautiful,” to light a candle for harmony and one that uses the lyrics of Bob Marley, urging people to get together “and feel alright.”

The works came to the library thanks in part to the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund. Copies of a book on the paintings, published by Ferguson native Carol Swartout Klein, were distributed to all Stratford elementary school students for study.

Stratford Library Director Sheri Szymanski said visitors have taken notice of the artwork and feedback has been positive.

“Some of them are really moving,” Szymanski said. “It’s hard not to feel the impact from the artwork alone. I think the response has been one of ‘wow.’ People are surprised at the scale and the message of the artwork and it is very thought-provoking.”

Klein, who visited Stratford last month for a presentation on the art project and the book, said she was inspired seeing what the artists had done as Ferguson’s business community rebuilt after the violence. The artistry brought together people of different backgrounds to talk about race and other tough issues that usually are not broached, Klein said.

“The most amazing thing is it started conversation. This was the first time people started to talk about race,” Klein said. “There were friendships made [that Thanksgiving weekend] and they continued. It just broke down barriers.

Stratford is the first location that the artwork has been on display outside of the St. Louis area, she said.

“It was all art from the heart. It was the community working to give to the community. It was saying ‘we have to do better than this and we’re all in this together,’” she said.

John Fahan, the new chairman of Stratford Citizens Addressing Racial Equity, said the discussion and the paintings were a good idea as a way to start conversation and listen to each other.

The Paintings For Peace In Ferguson exhibit will be at Stratford Library until July 26.