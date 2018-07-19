Court dismisses developer’s appeal

A firm with plans to build a housing complex with affordable units on James Farm Road had its appeal of a Zoning Commission ruling denied in Superior Court.

Judge Dale Radcliffe ruled on Tuesday to dismiss the appeals filed by 500 North Avenue LLC against the Zoning Commission.

The commission had rejected the developer’s proposals that would have allowed it to build 72 housing units at 795 James Farm Road. 500 North Avenue LLC applied for the project using state statute 8-30g, which allows housing developers to circumvent local zoning laws in municipalities where less than 10% of the available housing stock is affordable.

In addition to the planned housing, 500 North Avenue LLC wanted to create a special Julia Ridge Housing Opportunity Development Zone, which would have allowed for more dense development with the affordable housing units. It also sought to change the zoning of the 15-acre property from a RS-1 district into the new Julia Ridge housing zone. In all, six buildings would have been built on the property.

Zoning commissioners rejected the developer’s proposals on Aug. 24, 2016. Zoners denied a modified plan that featured 60 units at a Nov. 21 meeting.

In the 29-page ruling, Radcliffe said the “public health, safety and environmental issues identified” during public hearings “clearly outweigh the need for affordable housing, as applied to the proposed development.” Radcliffe also agreed with the Zoning Commission’s determination that “the public’s interest in the protection of natural resources of the state outweighs the need for affordable housing, on a site situated north of the Merritt Parkway (Route 15), without regular public transportation and distant from the town center.”

“Encouraging the construction, maintenance and availability of affordable housing constitutes a strong public policy of the State of Connecticut, which must be recognized, and respected,” Radcliffe said. “However, reverence to the concept of affordable housing must not be transformed into a Golden Calf, to be worshiped while other equally compelling public policies are sacrificed.”

Town Attorney Chris Hodgson said the town is “very pleased” with Radcliffe’s decision

“Judge Radcliffe agreed that the environmental concerns with the wetlands outweighed the need for this affordable housing project. He seemed particularly concerned with the [proposed] retaining wall,” Hodgson said Wednesday. “There was substantial information on the record that it would fail and have detrimental effects on wetlands.”

Stephen Bellis, an attorney for 500 North Avenue LLC, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Last May, Zoning Commission members rejected a 500 North Avenue LLC plan that would have included a 116-unit apartment building. That case is also being appealed in Superior Court, Hodgson said, and will be heard in Hartford.