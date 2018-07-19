Stratford Waterfront Commission to hold tag sale

Stratford Star

The Stratford Waterfront Commission will hold a tag sale, open to the public free of charge, on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Birdseye Boat Launch, 1 Birdseye St. in Stratford, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New and used boating gear, including boats, trailers, motors and parts, will be available, as well as fishing gear such as rods, reels and tackle.

Those who wish to participate must provide a table, chairs, displays buckets, and change. All merchandise must be tagged.

Information is available from John Ackley at 203-372-4569 or [email protected].

