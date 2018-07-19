Clergy Association seeks donations

The Stratford Clergy Association is seeking donations from the public in order to support its many charitable endeavors in Stratford, according to the Rev. William B. Sutton III, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Stratford and president of the Clergy Association.

By far its largest and most ambitious project is the operation of the Lord’s Kitchen, a community outreach program for Stratford’s hungry. Opened in the winter of 2011, it serves meals to as many as 100 guests each Monday and Wednesday. Teams from 11 of Stratford’s churches purchase the food, prepare and serve dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. on those days of the week and also provide take-home meals so guests can have another meal on Tuesdays and Thursdays. To date, the Lord’s Kitchen has served more than 75,000 meals. Christ Episcopal Church has continuously served as the host for each event, opening its Church Hall at 2000 Main St. to the association.

Pastor Sutton explained that a wide variety of people from all walks of life take part in these community meals, including young families, senior citizens, the homeless and those in recovery. “It doesn’t look at all like a soup kitchen,” Sutton said. “It looks far more like a typical church dinner. All are invited and some of the guests even bring snacks for everyone to share. It truly is a family meal — Stratford’s family.”

While each church is responsible for the actual meal, the Clergy Association and Christ Church subsidize virtually all of the other costs, including the cost of natural gas, electricity, cleaning and all the other supplies and repairs which are needed.

“At the moment, we are low in funds and that is why we are appealing to the public to help us keep this valuable program going,” Sutton said.

In addition to the Lord’s Kitchen, the Clergy Association has a long history of helping those in distress with temporary lodging, heating oil and other utilities. It also provides $2,000 in annual scholarships to students at Stratford and Bunnell High Schools in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Donations may be made to the association’s treasurer, Deacon F. Paul Kurmay, with checks payable to the Stratford Clergy Association and mailed to 45 Alexandra Drive, Stratford, CT 06614, or to Pastor Sutton at 1301 Stratford Avenue, Stratford, CT, 06615.