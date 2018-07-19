To the Editor:

The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays, not just for picnics and the beach, but for what it represents to all of us in America – freedom.

This year the holiday was particularly poignant, given the political animus swirling around immigration. I’m always inspired by seeing immigrants being sworn in as new U.S. citizens on TV, their proud faces surrounded by friends an d family on this momentous occasion. This year’s broadcast was followed by the appalling scene and information regarding children separated from their families as a result of the Trump immigration policy.

This country was founded by European immigrants who sought opportunity without economic suppression and relief from religious persecution. My ancestors (Italian and Irish) were immigrants, and though there are some in New England who claim they were the Founders of this wonderful country, this of course is not true. They were also immigrants fleeing Religious persecution in England and yet were not attacked or separated from their families when they came in and displaced the indigenous people.

Our founders left us with unsolved problems, and a Constitution that did not foresee 21st Century mores, but, we have previously upheld unalienable Rights for Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. As a citizen of this country, I am privileged to enjoy the benefits that have been created for me by immigrants, and their descendants.

If we are to be One Nation, Under God, Indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for All, then we must tolerate different beliefs in God, and to respect and help all people. I choose to make friends, rather than enemies.