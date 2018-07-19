Astronomical Society welcomes public to observe the planets July 20-27

From July 20-July 27, Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society will be open on just about every clear night for public observing of Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. The Observatory is located in Boothe Memorial Park on Main St. Putney, Stratford.

Venus and Jupiter will be visible as soon as it starts getting dark. Saturn will be visible a little later, and the Astronomical Society expects Mars will start to clear the trees for field scopes around 9:45 p.m. on the 20 and roughly half an hour earlier on the 27.

This will be the best time to observe Mars until 2035, according to the Society.

Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society will also have public observing at Perry Hill School the following week. The tentative date for that is Aug. 2, but subject to change, based on weather. At Perry Hill, all four of the planets should be visible shortly after sunset.

All of these events are free to the public, and they are kid friendly.

Find out more at the Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society Facebook page.