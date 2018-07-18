The Stratford American Legion Post 42 baseball team, in its final Zone 2 series of the season, did all it could to claim a state tourney berth. After winning two of three games from North Haven, manager Mike Della Vecchia’s club still trailed Orange Post 127 for the fourth and final position in the zone.

Stratford (13-8) needs North Haven (13-5) to lose its three remaining games or Orange (11-6) to drop two of three to extend its season. Hamden and Branford are the top two seeds out of Zone 2.

North Haven defeated Orange, 4-3, in the first game of a twin bill on Wednesday night.

Stratford needs Post 76 to take the nightcap and then defeat Orange again on Thursday.

After riding Brendan Duffy’s no-hit pitching performance to a 1-0 victory in the lidlifter of a doubleheader with North Haven at Penders Field on Saturday, the locals lost the second game in 16 innings by a score of 4-2.

In the second inning of the second game, Pat Browne doubled, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

In the third, Connor Anstis singled, Dillon Higgins walked and Tyler Vancho plated Anstis.

Higgins followed Duffy’s no-hitter by throwing 6.1 hitless innings before North Haven put together three hits, two runs (one earned) and tied it at 2.

In the 16th, North Haven pushed across two runs (one earned) on two wild pitches. Zack Pincince had three hits for NH and Vancho had three hits for Stratford.

On Sunday at North Haven, Stratford came away with a 3-0 win on a combined two-hit shutout by Browne and Vancho.

Browne and Tommy Fernandes had RBI singles in the first and Joe Calzone had a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Alex Koletar added two hits.