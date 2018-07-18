To the Editor:

When I got my July 5 Stratford Star and saw the “Rallying for families” headline, I said to myself, “what is wrong with these people?” But of course there is nothing wrong with them. They are exercising their Constitutional right to freedom of speech, just as I am about to do.

First of all, I must say that those young men who are holding up the “Abolish Ice” [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] signs are very misinformed. ICE is here to protect you and I and America. These young men haven’t been on this planet as long as I have, so they have a lot to learn.

And don’t believe everything the media is telling you. Sure, families belong together, but when you enter this country “illegally,” you forfeit certain things.

My grandparents came from Poland and they followed the rules and became U.S. citizens, which led to the births of my father and me. When they went a bank, there were no deposit or withdrawal slips in Polish, Czech, Italian or Jewish. You had to learn English!

And just remember, all those hundreds of thousands of illegals that you and I are paying for their health care, dentist bills, multiple pregnancies, SNAP and food stamps and what are they contributing?

Sure, they do a good job on your lawn and take your order at your favorite restaurant, but the laws are being broken. If you are going to protest something, protest and get on your state reps to eliminate the state income tax that was rammed down our throats.