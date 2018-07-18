Tackled at the wall

For years, those seeking to reel in a good catch or two went to the Stratford Sea Wall to cast their lines into Long Island Sound and see what was biting.

Now, men and women looking for a few good bites will have to find new spots to fish.

Red signs on wooden poles make it clear. “No Fishing Anywhere Along the Seawall.”

A decision by the town to enforce rules o the books has effectively banned fishing at the Sea Wall.

According to a statement from the Stratford Police Department, the prohibition of fishing at the Sea Wall was established “[a]fter a review of health and safety concerns and in response to numerous complaints of potentially unsafe conditions.”

The fishing prohibition, the statement continues, is “part of an existing Town Ordinance which prohibits fishing ‘in any recreational area, except at such places and at such times as may be designated by the Town.’”

People interested in fishing should avoid areas designed for swimming, bathing or pedestrian traffic, town officials said. Fishermen are advised to use Bond’s Dock and the Birdseye Street Fishing Pier.

First District Councilman Chris Pia, whose district includes Lordship, said he visited the Sea Wall regularly in June after hearing Lordship residents and visitors complain about littering of fish remains along the wall as well as frustration that fishermen would take up space along the wall, making it tough for visitors to walk on the sidewalk. He presented his finding to the Waterfront and Harbor Management Commission for consideration.

“A few people told me [in June] that the Sea Wall was getting bad. Fish guts were getting everywhere,” Pia said. “There were hooks out there. People were cleaning and gutting fish on the wall.”

Pia, who says he goes fishing, said he heard a story of one woman who told him that she had to walk in the street near the wall because she was scared of her children being hit by a fishing hook.

The fish guts, he said, attracted vermin and rodents. While most people fishing there didn’t cause problems, there have been issues, he said.

“I’m all for fishing and safe fishing. But at the end of the day, you talk to the business owners after [a] night, the place was a mess,” he said.

Rich Davis, co-owner of Riley’s By the Sea Wall, said he’s seen many fishermen hanging out at the wall, making it difficult to walk on the sidewalk.

“You have fishermen from one end of the wall to the other,” he said.

In addition, Davis said, the smell left from fish remains “was getting bad.”

“People told us it was getting worse year after year,” said Davis, who operates the restaurant with co-owner Steven O’Neill.

The decision to stop fishing at the wall disappointed Jerry Robinson of Bridgeport, who has fished at the Sea wall for several years. He and a friend were ready to unpack stuff from a truck to fish when a Stratford police officer informed them of the town’s decision.

“I think it’s crazy in a sense. You pay for your fishing license and you should be able to fish pretty much everywhere, but now everything is so restricted now,” Robinson said. “A lot of people come out to fish, but I guess now it changes up.”

Robinson said he understands not having people fish at the wall at night, but thinks the new rule isn’t fair. Robinson suggested building a dock over the wall to allow fishermen to continue having their fun without blocking the sidewalk.

“If you’re not littering or anything like that, you should be able to fish out here,” he said.

With access to the wall denied, some fishermen retreated to rocks near Long Beach to see if some porgies could be caught.

Among them was Richardo Griffith, a pastor from Bridgeport who said he’s fished on the Sea Wall for 20 years. He suggested that race played a role in the complaints as an increasing number of people casting lines are black and Latino. Griffith said a white woman complained to him three weeks ago about why fishermen don’t clean up after themselves.

“She didn’t ask the white guys that. She approached the two black fellows and her statement was ‘could I ask you something without you being offended?’ When you start a statement like that, you already know that it’s offensive,” he said.

Griffith said the people he comes to the Sea Wall with always clean up before heading out.

Safety “wasn’t an issue years ago,” Griffith said.

Pia said the racial makeup of the fishermen was never a consideration for him.

“Public safety is the main thing for me,” he said.

Local bait shop owners are not happy about the rule change, either. Chris Fulton, owner of Stratford Bait and Tackle, said the change will hurt his business “a tad.” He also worries that it will discourage kids from learning how to fish.

“It’s an easy place for kids to learn how to fish with dad and mom. Now they’re being deprived of that,” Fulton said.

Instead of banning fishing on the wall, Fulton suggests the town allow it, but recommends adding more garbage cans and possibly a portable toilet to discourage littering.