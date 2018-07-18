Thank you, Rep. Gresko

To the Editor:

One action taken by the 2018 session of the Connecticut Legislature can help create jobs. Public Act 18-81 contains a provision that reduces the sales tax on a boat purchase to 2.99% starting on July 1. This is a positive step and will make our state more competitive with neighboring states.

We’ve lost significant boat sales in recent years to Rhode Island and New York because their taxes are much lower on boats. Leveling the playing field will encourage residents to stay in Connecticut to purchase, and berth, their boats. The new lower sales tax will mean jobs for boat-related businesses along the shoreline, including Stratford.

I want to acknowledge the key role played in this success by State Rep. Joe Gresko, D-121. He was a strong advocate for the change—thanks for keeping Connecticut competitive, Rep. Gresko.