Stratford property transfers: July 9-13

Property transfers, July 9 to July 13

196 Liberty Ave: Arthur R. Knecht to Gerron Coleman for $221,500.

900 Silver Lane #3, W. Ward and Karen Longton Whipple to Christopher Perkins for $209,500.

903 Birdseye St.: Marc Kaufman to Daniel Oliva and Danielle Kaufman for $240,680.

95B Seminole Lane: Kenneth F. Martino to LFS Services LLC for $179,000.

762 Connors Lane and Connors Lane: Blueberry Farm Developers LLC to Williams Jarboe for $310,000.

420 Maple Oak Drive: The Salce Companies LLC to Arthur L. Payne for $404,000.

186 Wood Ave.: Aaron J. and Jolene Stefura to Monika D’Agostino for $265,000.

218 Milford Ave.: Samuel E. Wuertz to Keith Majersky for $210,000.

110 Linda’s Run: Trendelina Dovolini to Curtis Rhodes for $354,000.

71 Dakota Lane, Unit B: Marion H. Finn to Frank Spodnick for $240,000.

125 Warner Hill Road, Unit 138: Curcio Family Connecticut LLC to Cathy E. Champagne for $151,000.

57 Peace St.: Richard R. Tyler to Joshua Lander for $175,000.

31 Morningside Terrace: Patricia Lebelle, Trustee of the Mary Skirkanich Revocable Trust to Joel Alvord for $255,000.

65 Patricia Drive: Russell C.B. Ewing II and Vani Manja to Mark Summers for $416,000.

115 Victoria Lawn: Enrico Emilio Masi and Karen Irene Masi to Allen Desrosiers for $466,500.

13 Peck St.: Carmen M. Berrios to Angelo Collazo for $207,000.

614-A Cherokee Lane: John L. Richard and Daphne R. Grace to Roger Minton for $265,000.

125 Greenlawn Ave.: Mathew Leonard Ahrnsbrak and Megan E. Ahrnsbrak to Shaun Pasquale for $292,000.

73 Ferry Court: 73 Ferry Court LLC to Richard F. Fredette Sr. for $160,000.

194 Pauline St.: Linda Meraviglia and James R. Sota to Mellas J. Meraviglia for $200,000.

211 Second Ave.: Sachem Capital Corp. to Donna Caporaso for $122,500.