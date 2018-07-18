Stratford property transfers: July 9-13

Property transfers, July 9 to July 13
196 Liberty Ave: Arthur R. Knecht to Gerron Coleman for $221,500.
900 Silver Lane #3, W. Ward and Karen Longton Whipple to Christopher Perkins for $209,500.
903 Birdseye St.: Marc Kaufman to Daniel Oliva and Danielle Kaufman for $240,680.
95B Seminole Lane: Kenneth F. Martino to LFS Services LLC for $179,000.
762 Connors Lane and Connors Lane: Blueberry Farm Developers LLC to Williams Jarboe for $310,000.
420 Maple Oak Drive: The Salce Companies LLC to Arthur L. Payne for $404,000.
186 Wood Ave.: Aaron J. and Jolene Stefura to Monika D’Agostino for $265,000.
218 Milford Ave.: Samuel E. Wuertz to Keith Majersky for $210,000.
110 Linda’s Run: Trendelina Dovolini to Curtis Rhodes for $354,000.
71 Dakota Lane, Unit B: Marion H. Finn to Frank Spodnick for $240,000.
125 Warner Hill Road, Unit 138: Curcio Family Connecticut LLC to Cathy E. Champagne for $151,000.
57 Peace St.: Richard R. Tyler to Joshua Lander for $175,000.
31 Morningside Terrace: Patricia Lebelle, Trustee of the Mary Skirkanich Revocable Trust to Joel Alvord for $255,000.
65 Patricia Drive: Russell C.B. Ewing II and Vani Manja to Mark Summers for $416,000.
115 Victoria Lawn: Enrico Emilio Masi and Karen Irene Masi to Allen Desrosiers for $466,500.
13 Peck St.: Carmen M. Berrios to Angelo Collazo for $207,000.
614-A Cherokee Lane: John L. Richard and Daphne R. Grace to Roger Minton for $265,000.
125 Greenlawn Ave.: Mathew Leonard Ahrnsbrak and Megan E. Ahrnsbrak to Shaun Pasquale for $292,000.
73 Ferry Court: 73 Ferry Court LLC to Richard F. Fredette Sr. for $160,000.
194 Pauline St.: Linda Meraviglia and James R. Sota to Mellas J. Meraviglia for $200,000.
211 Second Ave.: Sachem Capital Corp. to Donna Caporaso for $122,500.