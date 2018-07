Brian Marks, Lisa Bull Dilullo, Cliff LaRose and Peter Mosgofian were the umpires when the Stratford Brakettes hit the road to play the New Britain Bees before 3,200 fans at Beehive Stadium on July 15.

Pink shirts were worn to honor fallen umpire Glenn Colburn who passed away of cancer three years ago. Saturday, July 14, would have been his 69th birthday. — Kathy Gage photo