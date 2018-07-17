The Stratford Brakettes final home stand of the regular season begins Thursday when they host the Connecticut Seahawks in a 7 p.m. doubleheader at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

On Friday night, the Brakettes meet the Connecticut Eliminators for two games at 7, before they play the Stratford Fire Department team in a 6 p.m. benefit nine-inning game Saturday night.

The Brakettes will be supplying the SFD squad a different pitcher every three innings. Proceeds from the game benefit the Children’s Burn Unit at Bridgeport Hospital. There will be a donation bucket at the entrance of the park.

All Stratford residents are the invited guests of the Brakettes for Friday night’s twin-bill against the Eliminators, a team that already has beaten them twice. Once you have shown proof of residence you and your family will be admitted free.

Following this weekend, the Brakettes will be in Pennsylvania for six games July 27-29 before the return home to face the St. Louis Saints on July 31 in a 6:30 p.m. game. The Saints are the reigning Women’s Major Softball national champions and will be out to defend their title Aug. 2-5 at DeLuca Field and the Short Beach complex.

Tickets for the WMS are on sale this weekend at DeLuca Field.



Manager John Stratton’s club will bring a 31-3 record into Thursday night, where Nicole Williams (3-0) and Kaysee Talcik (9-0) will handle the pitching.

Heading into the stretch run Lauren Pitney has taken charge in the team batting race with a .463 average. She is in third with six home runs and fourth in RBI with 26. Val Suto (.453), Jolie Duffner (.434), Alex Heinen (.433) and Denis Denis (.410) are among the batting leaders with enough at bats to qualify for the title.

Heinen still leads with 11 home runs and Denis has seven.

Heinen is the runaway RBI leader with 28.

The Brakettes are coming off a tough 3-2 loss to the New Britain Bees of the Atlantic Baseball League in last Sunday night’s nine-inning exhibition game that attracted 3,200 fans.

Entering the last of the seventh inning the Brakettes enjoyed a 2-0 lead and they were in total control. Brianna Marcelino’s home run in the top of the inning accounted for the runs. The Brakettes had nine hits off left-handed pitcher Nick French, the head softball coach at Bryant College.

Williams, Raeanne Geffert, and Talcik limited the Bees to only one hit, a bloop double to left, and one walk through six innings.

Veteran Brandice Balschmiter pitched the final three frames but didn’t fare too well as she allowed three infield hits and walked seven, including three in the bottom of the ninth when the Bees scored two runs to leave the Brakettes on the field in the Battle of the Sexes V.