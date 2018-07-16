In The Spotlight presents Young Frankenstein

In The Spotlight, a youth musical theatre group for students in grades 7 through 12 will present Young Frankenstein Thursday, July 26 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 27, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 29, at 2 and 7 p.m., at Bunnell High School.

Young Frankenstein is the musical adaptation of the 1974 movie of the same name. The film starred Gene Wilder, Marty Feldman, Madeline Kahn, and Teri Garr. The musical counterpart hit Broadway in 2007 featuring Broadway stars Roger Bart, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Sutton Foster as well as Megan Mullaly (Karen on Will & Grace).

In The Spotlight has been offering students in Stratford the opportunity to perform and experience the arts for more than 25 years. In 2016 the Mighty Quinn Foundation took over the program.

For tickets, at $12 per person or $10 for a group of 16 or more, visit inthespotlight.org.